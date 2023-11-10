Today’s Cache | Google’s Bard chatbot eyes global reach; OpenAI seeks data collaborations; Nvidia’s new chips for China

November 10, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Google’s Bard chatbot eyes global reach

Google’s experimental chatbot Bard is not just a standalone project but a strategic step towards a new product catering to two billion users, as revealed by Product Lead Jack Krawczyk at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York. Bard’s innovative use of artificial intelligence, enabling users to brainstorm and access information, lays the foundation for expanding Google’s customer base.

Krawczyk emphasized the potential integration of Bard’s human-directed suggestions into Google Assistant, enhancing features like timer-setting and command fulfillment. The plan includes a phased introduction through mobile devices in the coming months, aiming to bring AI to a wider audience and paving the way for an entirely new trajectory, according to Krawczyk.

OpenAI seeks data collaborations

On Thursday, OpenAI announced its commitment to collaborate with organizations in the creation of both public and private datasets tailored for training artificial intelligence (AI) models. The renowned ChatGPT, known for generating poems and prose from simple prompts, relies on expansive language models trained exclusively on open-source internet data.

This new initiative by OpenAI aims to refine training data, emphasizing a more conversational style for enhanced model performance. The company expressed a specific interest in acquiring data that reflects human intention across various languages, topics, and formats, as highlighted in a recent blog post.

Nvidia plans to release three new chips for China

Nvidia plans to unveil new artificial intelligence chips specifically designed for the Chinese market, a development occurring shortly after tightened US regulations on high-end AI chip exports to China. The forthcoming chips, identified as the HGX H20, L20 PCIe, and L2 PCIe, may be officially announced as early as November 16, according to the chip industry newsletter SemiAnalysis.

Despite a 3.3% surge in Nvidia’s shares following the report, the chips, while incorporating Nvidia’s latest AI features, have undergone adjustments in computing power to align with the updated U.S. regulations, as per the newsletter’s analysis of the specifications. Nvidia refrained from commenting on the report, and inquiries to the White House and the Commerce Department yielded no immediate responses.

