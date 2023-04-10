Today’s Cache | Google to enhance search; Twitter tussles with media orgs; and OpenAI considers office in Japan 

April 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Google to enhance search

As Google looks to bring AI technology to its search engine, the way users search on Google could change. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said users would be able to get AI-enhanced answers to their questions as the company explores use cases for conversational AI.

Google released its own Bard chatbot last month after Microsoft introduced the AI-powered chatbot to approved users to make searches via its new BIng search engine.

Twitter tussles with media orgs

Twitter labelled the main accounts of BBC and NPR as “government-funded media” even as both the media organisations pointed out the tag did not accurately represent their funding structure.

While BBC said it was independent and funded by the public through a licence fee live TV audience is mandated to pay, NPR said it was initially labelled as “U.S-state-affiliated media” which was later changed to “government-funded media”. BBC also said it had exchanged emails with Twitter CEO Elon Musk to get more clarity. NPR, meanwhile, said it exchanged emails with the Twitter chief to clarify its editorial position.

OpenAI considers office in Japan

After a meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the company behind ChatGPT is considering opening an office in Japan. Mr Altman noted that his company hopes to make the language models adaptable to the Japanese language and culture as the government may adopt AI technology after addressing privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the country may explore using AI to help government workers reduce their workload but will need to see how to address potential data breaches.