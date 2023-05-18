ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Google to bring AI to ad service; Tesla planning traditional advertising; U.S. state bans TikTok

May 18, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Google logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google to bring AI to ad service

Google has plans to bring generative AI to enhance its ad-related service as well as assist YouTube content creators a media report said.

The company could reportedly use the recently introduced PaLM 2 model in order to help advertisers create their own media assets while also recommending videos that YouTube content creators could make. The AI-powered initiative could cover over 100 of its products while AI chatbots could help strategise advertising approaches.

Tesla planning traditional advertising

Elon Musk revealed plans outlining the use of traditional advertising for Tesla Inc., for the first time. Viewers might see the electric-vehicle maker’s Model Y crossover or upcoming Cybertruck pickup - maybe even the billionaire CEO himself - on TV or online.

Musk said Tesla is not immune to macroeconomic pressures and the EV maker’s tweaking of prices in its major markets is a symptom of a company that no longer can take ever-higher levels of demand for granted in the face of growing competition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. state bans TikTok

Montana became the first U.S. state to ban TikTok with Governor Greg Gianforte signing a legislation to ban the Chinese-owned short video app. The legislation prohibits mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state. TikTok is facing growing calls from some U.S. lawmakers to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, said in a statement the bill “infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok,” adding that they “will defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US