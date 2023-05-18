HamberMenu
Today’s Cache | Google to bring AI to ad service; Tesla planning traditional advertising; U.S. state bans TikTok

May 18, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Google logo.

Google to bring AI to ad service

Google has plans to bring generative AI to enhance its ad-related service as well as assist YouTube content creators a media report said.

The company could reportedly use the recently introduced PaLM 2 model in order to help advertisers create their own media assets while also recommending videos that YouTube content creators could make. The AI-powered initiative could cover over 100 of its products while AI chatbots could help strategise advertising approaches.

Tesla planning traditional advertising

Elon Musk revealed plans outlining the use of traditional advertising for Tesla Inc., for the first time. Viewers might see the electric-vehicle maker’s Model Y crossover or upcoming Cybertruck pickup - maybe even the billionaire CEO himself - on TV or online.

Musk said Tesla is not immune to macroeconomic pressures and the EV maker’s tweaking of prices in its major markets is a symptom of a company that no longer can take ever-higher levels of demand for granted in the face of growing competition.

U.S. state bans TikTok

Montana became the first U.S. state to ban TikTok with Governor Greg Gianforte signing a legislation to ban the Chinese-owned short video app. The legislation prohibits mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state. TikTok is facing growing calls from some U.S. lawmakers to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, said in a statement the bill “infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok,” adding that they “will defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

