Today’s Cache | Google search’s AI push; “Godfather” of AI warns of possible threat; Global smartphone market contracts  

May 08, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Google search’s AI push

Google is looking to bring artificial intelligence (AI) features into its search to give users a more personalised experience. The AI features may be included in chat and video with the aim to woo younger users.

The search giant reportedly wishes to move away from what is called the “ten blue links” structure of search results and instead let users communicate with an AI program codenamed Magi, a report by WSJ, citing company documents said.

“Godfather” of AI warns of possible threats

AI could pose a “more urgent” threat to humanity than climate change, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton said in an interview with Reuters. Widely known as one of the “godfathers of AI”, Hinton recently quit Alphabet saying he wanted to speak out on the risks of the technology without it affecting his former employer.

Hinton said that while he thinks AI is an existential risk, and “it’s close enough that we ought to be working very hard right now, and putting a lot of resources into figuring out what we can do about it”, he disagreed with pausing research. In April, Twitter CEO Elon Musk joined thousands in signing an open letter calling for a six-month pause in the development of systems more powerful than OpenAI’s recently-launched GPT-4.

Global smartphone market contracts

The global smartphone market contracted even as major brands witness pile-up in inventories and consumers rethink renewing their handsets. The market declined by 14% in March ending quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Global revenue from smartphone shipments also shrunk by 7% in the March ending quarter to around $104 billion. The decline comes even as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi increased their average selling prices during the period.