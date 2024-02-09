GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Today’s Cache | Google renames Bard as Gemini; TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee; Leading AI companies join safety consortium

February 09, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google renames Bard as Gemini.

Google renames Bard as Gemini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google renames Bard as Gemini

Google is upgrading its AI chatbot Bard, now named Gemini Advanced, and introducing the advanced tier Ultra. The company is launching the Gemini app for Android and iOS, providing users access to Gemini Advanced. Google emphasizes Gemini’s evolution beyond models, supporting a broader ecosystem for users, developers, and businesses. The shift from Bard to Gemini aligns with the chatbot’s central role in interacting with AI models. Gemini Advanced, powered by the Ultra 1.0 model, stands as Google’s most potent AI, excelling in complex tasks and enabling more detailed conversations. Subscribers to the Google One AI Premium Plan at $19.99/month gain access to Gemini Advanced, featuring multimodal elements, interactive coding, and enhanced analysis tools. Available in 150+ countries in English, Gemini Advanced expands to other languages, integrating with Google products like Workspace and Google Cloud.

TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee

TikTok contests a 0.05% supervisory fee based on its annual worldwide net income, aiming to cover EU regulatory monitoring costs under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This follows Meta Platforms’ similar challenge. The DSA mandates 20 major online platforms, including TikTok, Meta, Google, and Apple, to pay the annual charge, determined by factors like average monthly active users and profitability. TikTok challenges the fee, citing flawed third-party estimates for user numbers. The European Commission defends its position, asserting the fees were due by December 31, 2023, with compliance from all platforms. The EU executive remains steadfast in its decision and methodology, pledging to address TikTok’s appeal in court.

US says leading AI companies join safety consortium to address risks

The Biden administration on Thursday said leading artificial intelligence companies are among more than 200 entities joining a new US consortium to support the safe development and deployment of generative AI. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the US AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), which includes OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, Anthropic and Microsoft along with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia Palantir, Intel, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

