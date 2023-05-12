Today’s Cache | Google removes historical satellite imagery; Meta joins AI race; Twitter hires new CEO 

May 12, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Google removes historical satellite imagery

Satellite historical imagery of India over the past two decades has disappeared from Google Earth. It is unclear whether the disappearance is linked to policy norms or the government of India’s diktat. The change has been noted by scholars and researchers who rely on the service for tracking changes in topography, forest cover, urbanisation, and history.

Satellite imagery from 2020 is only available for locations in India, while it is still available for bordering countries, including Pakistan. Satellite imagery has become an important resource as it helps track changes in the landscape.

Meta joins AI race

Facebook-parent, Meta has joined the AI race, saying it will begin testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools that can create content, like image backgrounds and variations of written text.

A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a “testing playground” that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event. The announcement marked Meta’s first foray into rolling out products that use generative AI technology.

Twitter hires new CEO

Elon Musk, in a tweet, said he has found a new CEO for Twitter. Without naming the person, Musk shared he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.

Blind, an anonymous messaging app for tech employees, was ripe with speculation as to who the new CEO of Twitter could be. The names of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and a top executive at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, were discussed to be the possible candidates.