Today’s Cache | Google pays to avoid antitrust jury trial; U.S. antitrust enforcers may probe top AI players; Indian travellers tussle with DigiYatra over privacy rights

Google pays to avoid antitrust jury trial

Alphabet-owned Google has paid a sum of around $2.3 million in order to avoid a jury trial in the case surrounding its alleged dominance in the digital advertising space. The case will now be heard directly by judges. The internet giant was sued in 2023 by the U.S. Justice Department and a coalition of American states who claimed that Google was charging users too much and dominating the digital ads space. The $2.3 million sum was paid in order to cover the U.S. government’s monetary damages claim.

Google has denied wrongdoing and defended its place in the sector. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued the ruling last week in Virginia. The non-jury trial is set to take place on September 9.

U.S. antitrust enforcers may probe top AI players

Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI may be investigated by U.S. antitrust enforcers in the near future as regulators turn to scrutinise the booming generative AI sector and the players exerting their influence in the space. Last week, in fact, chip-maker Nvidia crossed $3 trillion in market value.

The Department of Justice is set to investigate Nvidia. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will take a closer look at Microsoft and ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, reported AP, citing anonymous sources. The pending investigations have not been confirmed yet. In particular, FTC Chair Lina Khan had earlier warned that the regulator will focus on high-profile deals that could hurt fair competition in the sector.

Indian travellers tussle with DigiYatra over privacy rights

People travelling through Indian airports have raised complaints about being coerced into flyer verification through the DigitYatra paperless facial recognition technology (FRT). The initiative is managed by the DigiYatra Foundation and it is not mandatory, but flyers have criticised the foundation for its ambiguous signage, the way users are enrolled into the programme without informed consent being taken, and how the data of users is secured on the app.

DigiYatra is available across 14 Indian airports but digital rights groups are calling for it to be shut down, paused, probed, or even banned in police-related use cases. There are also concerns that facial recognition technology is still in a nascent stage and could lead to serious consequences due to mistaken identity.

