Today’s Cache | Google loses U.S. antitrust case; Nvidia scrapes YouTube, Netflix data; Musk sues OpenAI  

Google loses U.S. antitrust case

Alphabet-owned Google, in a major setback, lost the antitrust case in the U.S. The case that pitted the Justice Department against the tech giant resulted in a ruling stating Google has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation.

The case against Google is the country’s biggest antitrust showdown in a quarter century and could potentially lead to major shifts in the market. Google almost certainly will appeal the decision in a process that ultimately may land in the U.S. Supreme Court. On its part, Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc., had steadfastly argued that its popularity stemmed from consumers’ overwhelming desire to use a search engine so good at what it does that it has become synonymous with looking things up online.

Nvidia scrapes YouTube, Netflix data

AI chip maker Nvidia is reportedly scraping videos from YouTube and other sources for AI training. Reports claim that employees had been asked by the company to scrape videos from Netflix, YouTube and other sources, to build datasets for an AI model for their Omniverse 3D world generator, self-driving car systems and digital human products.

Aside from these, Nvidia was also using a movie trailer database called MovieNet with internal libraries of video game footage and GitHub video datasets and InternVid-10M that contains ten million YouTube video IDs.

Musk sues OpenAI

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profit. Musk was an early investor in OpenAI, and resigned from the company’s board in 2018.

The Tesla CEO dropped his previous lawsuit against OpenAI without explanation in June. That lawsuit alleged that when Mr. Musk bankrolled OpenAI’s creation, he secured an agreement with Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman to keep the AI company as a nonprofit that would develop technology for the benefit of the public and keep its code open.