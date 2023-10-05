Today’s Cache | Google launches Pixel 8 phones and Android 14; Sam Bankman-Fried jury shown FTX celeb ads; X’s U.S. ad revenue still falling

October 05, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Google launches Pixel 8 phones and Android 14

Google on Wednesday launched its new Pixel 8 smartphone, the higher end Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, and the Pixel Watch 2 which is coming to India for the first time. Instantly recognisable because of the distinct Google camera bar, the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone can scan objects to measure their temperature, thanks to a new sensor on the bar. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and will enjoy seven years of software and security updates. They come with a 50MP main camera. Google also released its Android 14 OS, which comes with increased customisation options, better privacy controls for health data, and enhanced accessibility features for tech owners with disabilities.

The Google Pixel 8 is priced at ₹75,999 while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at ₹1,06,999. Both will be available in India from October 12 on Flipkart. This marks the first time a Google Pixel phone has crossed the ₹1 lakh price boundary in India.

Sam Bankman-Fried jury shown FTX celeb ads

The fraud trial against the fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried began this week and jurors were shown ads for the collapsed FTX exchange which featured celebrities such as football athlete Tom Brady and comedian Larry David. The Assistant U.S. Attorney stressed on Bankman-Fried’s luxurious lifestyle and his generous donations to political causes, whilst claiming he stole billions of dollars from the victims who invested in crypto assets through his platform.

The former billionaire’s defence lawyer Mark Cohen contested this image and portrayed Bankman-Fried as an experienced businessman who suffered due to the crypto market crisis, criticism from his professional rivals, and the incompetence of lieutenants who did not put in place safeguards for users’ funds. Bankman-Fried faces seven charges and was also jailed after a judge decided he had tried to influence notable witnesses in the trial.

X’s U.S. ad revenue still falling

X’s U.S. ad revenue has been falling sharply since owner Elon Musk bought the platform - then called Twitter - in late 2022. Top brands paused or halted advertising on X as Musk’s divisive rhetoric prompted backlash and criticism, even as X CEO Linda Yaccarino insisted at a recent conference that around 1,500 brands had come back.

According to data from the ad analytics firm Guideline, X’s ad revenue for August declined 60% year-over-year. Meanwhile, monthly U.S. ad revenue fell by at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk bought the company, reported Reuters. This week, Yaccarino is set to meet with the bank lenders who helped Musk buy Twitter, to share the company’s plans to become profitable, according to an anonymous source. Musk has blamed pressure groups and activists for stopping advertisers from promoting their products and services on X, and even threatened legal action against the Anti-Defamation League.

