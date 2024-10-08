Today’s Cache | Google forced to open up app store; FTX cleared to repay customers; Apple woos Vision Pro headset users

Google forced to open up app store

Google will have to make changes to the way it operates its app store, as U.S. District Judge James Donato in an injunction noted updates that could be taken to open up the Play store. Namely, Google cannot stop in-app payment methods for three years and must allow downloads of rival Android app platforms/stores. Adding to this, Google cannot make payments that would have device makers pre-install its app store. The order comes after a lawsuit filed by Epic Games in 2020, where Google was accused of hurting competition in the app payments sector. Epic and Google must now set up a committee to make sure the injunction is honoured and complied with.

Google has denied accusations of hurting market competition in not just this case, but two other antitrust cases as well. Google previously argued that Epic’s proposed steps could put at risk consumer privacy and security.

FTX cleared to repay customers

The court has approved FTX’s bankruptcy plan, so that customers can be repaid with up to $16.5 billion in assets recovered, almost two years after the crypto exchange collapsed. The involved parties included FTX customers and creditors, U.S. government agencies, and liquidators who were tasked with ending FTX’s operations outside the U.S. FTX’s plan is to repay a large majority of customers who had $50,000 or less on the exchange within 60 days from the stipulated plan date.

While FTX’s new leadership praised the “achievement,” many crypto investors who had used the exchange were unable to stomach the profits they had missed out on in the two years while the proceedings were taking place. Bitcoin hit a new all-time-high in March, crossing $73,000. Some customers wanted their repayments to reflect this.

Apple woos Vision Pro headset users

Apple is trying to drum up greater interest around its more than $3,000 Vision Pro headset, and has released a trailer for a short film that only its headset users can see. ‘Submerged’ is a period film set during the second world war, about a maritime crisis. Directed by Edward Berger, the film trailer features shots that make the user feel as though they are underwater or watching machinery explode right around them. The film releases this week, and was described by Apple as the “first scripted film in Apple Immersive Video.”

Apple’s Vision Pro is an ultra-premium headset that is often contrasted with Meta’s Quest headsets, which are cheaper and have multiple iterations at different price points.