Today’s Cache | Google expands Bard integration; Neuralink’s brain-chip to begin human trials; U.S. questions Huawei’s manufacturing capabilities 

September 20, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Google expands Bard integration

Google announced it is upgrading its AI-powered chatbot Bard by combining it with apps such as Gmail, Docs, YouTube, and Flights so that users can get a more helpful and multimodal experience called Bard Extensions. With improved integration, Bard will be capable of working with apps across Google’s products to bring up relevant information.

The update also includes the launch of a new “Google it” button which will attempt to fight AI hallucination by allowing users to make the chatbot check its English-language responses and link answers to resources that corroborate the same.

Neuralink’s brain-chip to begin human trials

Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink said it has received approval from an independent review board to begin recruitment for the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients. While the company did not reveal how many participants would be enrolled in the trial, it said that those with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the study.

Musk has grand ambitions for Neuralink, saying it would facilitate speedy surgical insertions of its chip devices to treat conditions like obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. The company, however, has faced scrutiny in the past for its handling of animal testing.

U.S. questions Huawei’s manufacturing capabilities

The U.S. has no evidence that Chinese manufacturer Huawei can produce smartphones with advanced chips in large volumes, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Huawei recently started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone containing a chip that analysts believe was made with a technology breakthrough by Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC).

The U.S. Commerce Secretary’s comments come as reports have emerged that Huawei may launch a mid-range 5G phone as soon as October, a sign the technology has overcome U.S. sanctions. The U.S. government has said Huawei poses “unacceptable” national security risks because of the threat of spying on U.S. telecommunications networks.