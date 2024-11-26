Today’s Cache | Google defends its ad tech; Nvidia’s new AI model, Meta to face trial over Instagram and WhatsApp

Google defends its ad tech

Google made its closing arguments in the case where the U.S. Justice Department and a coalition of states pushed for Google to be forced to sell off parts of its ad tech business, due to allegations of monopolistic conduct in that area. The new trial comes on the back of Google previously being declared an illegal monopoly in the search engine space, though remedies for this are yet to be decided. Coming to ad tech, however, Google defended itself by saying that its “take rate” was dropping, and that its rate was lower than those of competitors.

The Justice Department claimed that in the ad tech sector, Google built and maintained a monopoly in “open-web display advertising. Google is also pushing back against the regulator’s push for it to be forced to break up and perhaps sell off its Chrome browser, citing an overreach.

Nvidia’s new AI model

Nvidia introduced a new AI model, Fugatto, or Foundational Generative Audio Transformer Opus 1, that can generate music and audio on the basis of a text prompt. A unique point was that Nvidia’s new AI model made possible even imaginative sound and object combinations, such as a barking trumpet.

While such audio and video-generation technologies from Nvidia, OpenAI, and Meta are expected to greatly boost the production of films and TV offerings in Hollywood, there are concerns about possible misuse and copyright violations. Nvidia’s Fugatto was trained on open-source data, and the roadmap for its public release is not yet clear as it and other AI companies discuss how to safely deploy tech that can create highly realistic likenesses of real people.

Meta to face trial over Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta will face a trial next year, concerning the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s allegations that the social media giant overpaid for Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp two years later in order to harm competition, rather than competing fairly with rivals.

Judge James Boasberg has set a date of April 14 next year for the trial, in spite of Meta protesting that the lawsuit did not adequately take into consideration competition from TikTok, Alphabet’s YouTube, X, and Microsoft’s LinkedIn. The FTC sued in 2020 during the Donald Trump administration, though it remains to be seen how Trump’s return to power will affect ongoing antitrust cases in the U.S. The judge also pointed out that the FTC’s claims could be difficult to hold up during the trial.