Today’s Cache | Google challenges Epic Games verdict; Legal experts dissect Taylor Swift and deepfake legalities; Pegasus spyware targets Jordan’s press, legal sectors

February 02, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Google challenges Epic Games verdict

Google is urging a U.S. judge to overturn the jury’s December verdict in the antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. The lawsuit alleged that Google abused its market dominance by imposing restrictive rules on its app store, Play. In a court filing, Google contends that Epic failed to provide sufficient evidence supporting the anticompetitive claims. The tech giant emphasizes its fierce competition with Apple in the mobile apps arena. Epic, which initially sued Google in 2020 over app transaction fees and distribution constraints, sought changes to Play without monetary damages. If the bid for a new trial is rejected, Google intends to challenge the verdict in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Epic has yet to comment on the recent development.

Legal experts weigh in on Taylor Swift and deepfake controversies

The rampant dissemination of doctored explicit images featuring pop megastar Taylor Swift has ignited calls in the United States for robust legislation to combat the surge in deepfake sexual abuse facilitated by artificial intelligence. The images, grafting Swift’s visage onto another woman’s body, garnered millions of views on social media last week, marking one of the largest cases of its kind. Despite speculation that the music icon might pursue legal action, the limited legislation around deepfake pornography complicates potential legal recourse.

Pegasus spyware targets Jordan’s press, legal sectors

Israeli-made Pegasus spyware infiltrated Jordan, targeting over 30 individuals, including journalists, lawyers, and activists, as reported by digital rights group Access Now on February 1. The cyber intrusions, spanning from early 2020 to November 2023, implicated Israel’s NSO Group. While not directly attributing the hacking to Jordan’s government, the victims, such as Human Rights Watch’s Adam Coogle, speculate on official involvement. The Jordanian government has yet to respond to the report. Access Now suggests the revealed cases might just be the beginning, estimating a higher number of victims. Citizen Lab confirmed most infections, with 21 victims opting for anonymity due to reprisal concerns, collaborating with Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International’s Security Lab, and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

