Today’s Cache | Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies yet again; Australia reels from cyberattacks; YouTube to crack down on AI impersonation

November 15, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies yet again

Alphabet and Google chief Sundar Pichai came to court for the second time in two weeks to testify in a separate antitrust trial, this time answering questions about Google’s Play Store and its position in the app market. Pichai appeared uncomfortable as he was questioned by Epic Games lawyer Lauren Moskowitz about Google’s multi-billion dollar deals involving Apple.

A major point of contention is whether Google treats Apple as a business rival or an ally. Google’s defence hinges on it painting the iPhone maker as a formidable competitor, but it has also paid Apple for years to serve its search engine as a default option on devices. Both rival companies and government regulators in both antitrust cases have latched onto this line of argument.

Australia reels from cyberattacks

Australia is seeing a larger number of cybercriminal attempts on its critical infrastructure, as well as companies and homes, according to a government report. In the financial year to June, cybercrime reports spiked by more than 20% while the annual threat report estimated that an Australian asset was hacked every six minutes.

A possible reason for this could be the country’s new defence agreement with allies Britain and the U.S. Australian politicians have acknowledged an uneasy relationship with China despite the East Asian country being its largest trading partner. Both the U.S. and Australia are wary of Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting government infrastructure.

YouTube to crack down on AI impersonation

Video makers who upload hyper-realistic content created with AI will soon have to self-identify this to ensure that their work does not use the tech to create deepfakes, according to YouTube. The Google-owned video platform will also put in place a process to request the removal of content made with AI if it is being used to spread misinformation or impersonate someone else.

Those who violate YouTube’s regulations may have their videos demonetised or removed. Other platforms, such as Meta, are also working on policies to guide the use of generative AI tools which have exploded in popularity this year.