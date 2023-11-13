Today’s Cache | Google beats back small search engines; Lockbit hacking gang reveals Boeing data; ChatGPT gets its latest upgrade

November 13, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Google beats back small search engines

As Google’s search dominance and its default position on many smartphone ecosystems is examined under a microscope in court, smaller search engine rivals which hoped to capture more of the market share were forced to reflect on their struggle to build a userbase and secure lucrative partnership deals. The ongoing antitrust trial saw powerful players such as Microsoft chief Satya Nadella testifying to push for Google’s power to be culled, but smaller search engine companies such as Neeva were not so lucky and instead chose to give up.

One major pillar which can make or break a search engine’s success is its relationship with Apple, whose iPhones are used by around 120 million in the U.S. Apple defended its logic behind offering Google as the default search engine, while Google claimed that it was simply the best in business.

Lockbit hacking gang reveals Boeing data

The cyber-criminal gang Lockbit has published online some internal data from defence, flight, and space contractor Boeing. Lockbit’s modus operandi is breaking into online systems to steal often sensitive data and then pressuring the targeted victims with ransom demands. If the ranson is not paid in time, the data is usually published online. In this case, Lockbit said it had given Boeing a ransom deadline of November 2.

Though the published Boeing data has not been independently verified, they are largely from last month. Boeing claimed that the stolen information would not affect the safety of people taking its flights, but did not elaborate on whether other sensitive information had been stolen. Lockbit has targeted multiple countries in the past, including India.

ChatGPT gets its latest upgrade

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that ChatGPT users could try out a new version of GPT-4 Turbo, the next generation version of the already advanced GPT-4 architecture. However, non-paying ChatGPT users still interact with the GPT-3.5 architecture, according to the chatbot. At OpenAI’s debut developers conference, Altman revealed significant cost cutting efforts to help creators build new products and services using the OpenAI ecosystem.

Altman also denied rumours that OpenAI had restricted access to Microsoft 365 after news reports of Microsoft restricting its own employees from using ChatGPT and other similar AI tools. However, Microsoft later claimed this was a mistake and reaffirmed its support for the company behind ChatGPT.

