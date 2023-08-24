Today’s Cache | Google accused of targeting ads to kids; Apple endorses “Right to Repair”; Meta accused of breaking privacy rules in Norway 

August 24, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Google accused of targeting ads to kids

Children’s advocacy groups including Fairplay and Common Sense Media are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google, saying the tech giant serves personlised ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law prohibiting the practice.

The letter follows a report from The New York Times that found ads on YouTube may have led to the online tracking of children. In response to the report, Google said it did not run personlised ads on children’s videos and that its practices fully complied with federal laws. However, a letter to the FTC — also signed by the nonprofit Center for Digital Democracy — says Fairplay, as well as independent ad buyers, conducted follow-up research suggesting that the ads are, in fact, personalized.

Apple endorses “Right to Repair”

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the “right to repair bill” as currently drafted that requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices.

The iPhone maker’s move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances. Apple has been warming to the idea of repairability and has established its own self-repair programs for various devices, including the iPhone 14 and M2-equipped MacBooks. However, advocates of the right-to-repair program argue that Apple’s self-repair program is still not an economical way to repair devices.

Meta accused of breaking privacy rules in Norway

Meta Platforms is breaking European data privacy rules in Norway, the country’s data regulator told a court on Wednesday, in a case that could have wider European implications. Meta has been fined one million crowns ($94,145) per day since 14 Aug for breaching users’ privacy by harvesting user data and using it to target advertising at them.

While Meta is seeking a temporary injunction against the order, which imposes a daily fine for the next three months, the Norwegian regulator says the fine is valid as Meta is not respecting the European General Data Protection Regulation.