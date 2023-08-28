Today’s Cache | Gaming industry cautious of using AI; U.S. flags concerns on India’s tech import curbs; News outlets block OpenAI crawlers

August 28, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Gaming industry is wary about using AI

The gaming industry is eyeing AI warily, with fears growing that jobs could be made redundant and artistic creations usurped. The use of AI in the industry is not just limited to generating codes but is also being used to turn ideas into animations.

While AI is capable of instantly producing illustrations from text, allowing producers to better “transmit their vision”, the images dreamed up by AI could threaten the work of concept artists, who visualise the video game world before it is created digitally, increasing the threat to their jobs, Julien Millet, an AI engineer and founder of United Bits Game studio, said. Other problems stemming from the use of AI include copyright issues as well as backlash from artists whose work is used to train AI models.

U.S. flags concerns on India’s tech import curbs

While the U.S. flagged concerns during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai over India’s decision to impose restrictions on certain electronic devices, both countries have agreed to find a solution.

Earlier this month, India said it would impose restrictions on electronic devices, including PCs, laptops, and tablets, on security grounds with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and cut imports from countries like China. India’s imports of these products along with Wifi Dongles, Smart Card Reader, and Android TV Boxes were worth $8.8 billion in 2022-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

News outlets block OpenAI crawlers

News outlets including the New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have decided to block OpenAI’s web crawler tool to stop it from using their content to train its AI models.

The move comes as news outlets across the globe are increasingly looking at whether AI can be used as part of news gathering and how to deal with AI models that may be using their content to train and create tools. Apart from OpenAI, Google has proposed that AI systems should be able to scrape the work of publishers unless publishers opt out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT