Today’s Cache | FTX co-founder claims CEO stole funds from the very start; Social media sites ordered to filter child abuse material; India among most targeted Asian countries in cyber attacks

October 09, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

FTX co-founder claims CEO stole funds from the very start

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX’s co-founder Gary Wang claimed that former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was aware of customer funds being used illegally to prop up his hedge fund Alameda Research, and that he permitted these transactions to take place. The two started Alameda Research in 2017 and FTX in 2019.

Wang claimed that he put in codes to let the hedge fund make almost unlimited withdrawals from FTX and have a line of credit that was up to $65 billion. He said the hedge fund began to withdraw more money than was available, until the discrepancy could no longer be hidden. Prior to his arrest, Bankman-Fried was a billionaire who enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle in the Bahamas and donated millions of dollars to U.S. politicians. The former CEO’s lawyers claimed that it was not a crime for an entity like Alameda Research to borrow funds from an exchange like FTX. More members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle are expected to testify in the coming days.

Social media sites ordered to filter child abuse material

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has told YouTube, Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) to step up their filtering efforts to combat child abuse material on their respective platforms and the “Indian Internet.” The government warned that if the companies did not comply, they could face legal action along with the people who post child abuse content.

YouTube said it had a zero-tolerance policy on child sexual abuse material and that in the second quarter of the year, it removed more than 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos for violating child safety policies. Google’s video platform uses the Child Sexual Abuse Imagery (CSAI) Match tool to flag such material and allows others to use it as well. On the other hand, X and Telegram have not yet issued formal statements in recent days explaining what kind of technology they use to tackle child abuse material on their respective platforms.

India among most targeted Asian countries in cyber attacks

Among the Asia-Pacific countries most targeted by cybercriminals, India featured in the top three, said Microsoft in its Digital Defence Report. Due to the increased accessibility of AI tools, cyber criminals are able to create faster and more effective ways of targeting victims with ransomware.

On average, Microsoft blocked 4,000 password attacks per second targeting its cloud identities, as per the report. Password-based attacks remain commonplace while more Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Fatigue attacks are exploiting people who are tired of multiple security checks and hand over their information without reviewing such notifications carefully. Microsoft said its product protections blocked tens of billions of malware threats, stopped 237 billion brute-force password attack attempts and 619,000 distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

