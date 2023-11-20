Today’s Cache | Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joins Microsoft; Major brands stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X; SpaceX test flight largely ends in failure

November 20, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joins Microsoft

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has joined Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI team, said CEO Satya Nadella in a LinkedIn post after a stormy weekend following Altman’s shock firing from the AI startup behind ChatGPT. Just a day or two after firing Altman, OpenAI was reportedly in talks to bring back its former CEO or at least manage the situation. Altman himself posted a photo on Monday showing that he was wearing an OpenAI guest badge and said it was the first and last time he would ever wear one.

Negotiations extended through the weekend with OpenAI’s remaining board members, and one possible mediator was Nadella, as per Bloomberg. According to OpenAI, Altman was fired for not being fully honest and forthcoming in his communications with the board. OpenAI’s second interim CEO is Emmet Shear.

Major brands stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X

Apple, Disney, IBM, Lionsgate, and even the European Union: these are some of the notable companies and organisations which have suspended advertising on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) after a noprofit organisation called Media Matters reported that several tech giants’ advertisements on X had been placed near pro-Nazi content. This is not the first time corporate ads on the platform were found placed near posts promoting hate speech or under the accounts of people sharing bigoted content.

Musk reacted angrily, denying all allegations of antisemitism in spite of agreeing with an X user who accused Jewish people of pushing hatred against white people. The X owner later claimed that using the words “decolonization” and the Palestinian liberation phrase “from the river to the sea” on X would result in users being suspended for using language related to genocide.

SpaceX test flight largely ends in failure

The launch of the uncrewed spacecraft Starship ended with the Super Heavy first stage booster exploding after it separated from the Starship stage, as well as the company losing contact with the Starship vehicle itself shortly afterwards. However, the booster completed its task, which was a successful separation. Eight minutes after lift-off from the Starbase in Texas, communication was lost and a failure was confirmed later.

Despite this, SpaceX said that the hot-stage separation was the first time the technique had been achieved at such a scale. At almost 400 feet, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket in existence. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pitched the flight as an achievement, saying that the launched rocket could “make all life multiplanetary.” SpaceX’s aim was for the rocket to reach an altitude of 240 km. The rocket may have reached an altitude of around 148 km when it failed, reported Reuters.

