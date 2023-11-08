Today’s Cache | Former Meta employee testifies about apps harming children; 815 million Indians’ data breached; Huawei aims to compete with Nvidia for AI chips

November 08, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Former Meta employee testifies about apps harming children

Former Meta employee Arturo Bejar, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, said that the social media giant’s products hurt children’s mental health and exposed them to dangerous adults, but that the company’s leadership did not take action to crack down on this. Bejar was involved in well-being for Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic and was also a director of engineering for Facebook’s Protect and Care team.

Bejar urged parents to be more vigilant of the harm caused by Meta’s products. He had shared with company executives that his own teenaged daughter received sexist comments and inappropriate images from Instagram users. He claimed there was no effective way to report this to the company. The former Meta employee also accused company leaders of being aware of the toxicity young people were being exposed to on Meta apps, but not moving to act on this.

815 million Indians’ data breached

Earlier last month, the American cybersecurity company Resecurity said that 815 million Indian citizens’ personally identifiable information was being sold on the dark web. This included data such as their passport information and Aadhaar numbers, which were put on sale for $80,000. The data was verified, and threat actors claimed it came from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). To safeguard themselves, users should not interact with strange emails or messages from unknown sources. Users whose bank accounts are linked to their Aadhaar credentials should be especially cautious and check their accounts to ensure there are no unauthorised transactions. Internet users should also enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their various accounts.

The ICMR is a common target for cyber-attack attempts and 6,000 incidents were reported last year alone.

Huawei aims to compete with Nvidia for AI chips

As the U.S. restricts the flow of advanced AI hardware such as Nvidia’s chips to China, Huawei is seemingly rushing in to capture more of the lucrative market. Huawei has been working on an AI chip line for several years and its Ascend 910 product was launched in 2019. Experts are pointing to the potential release of the Ascend 910 B chip, but there is not much information on this front. However, sources claim that Huawei secured a large AI chip order from China’s Big Tech company Baidu.

While Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips were more popular worldwide and in China, the Biden administration wants to keep such powerful tech out of China, due to fears it could be used in a military capacity. With Nvidia reeling from export limits and trying to reorganise its operations, Huawei now has the chance to take over Nvidia’s position.