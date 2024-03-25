Today’s Cache | Forced breakups of Google, Apple could become reality; OpenAI set to woo Hollywood execs; Chinese government phasing out Intel and AMD microprocessors

March 25, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Forced breakups of Google, Apple could become reality

As more antitrust regulators around the world increase the pressure on Google and Apple to reduce the competitive barriers they have in place around their products and storefronts, analysts warn that the breakup of the two tech giants could be a possibility. While any case resulting in this outcome will take years to reach its conclusion and will be bitterly resisted, large companies such as AT&T (also called Ma Bell) have been similarly broken up in the past.

Google has disagreed with the European Union’s assessment of its business practices, while Apple claimed the U.S. lawsuit against it was simply wrong. Both companies stand accused of creating a ‘walled garden’ ecosystem worldwide, preventing users from easily switching to rival browsers, app stores, devices, and even payment methods.

OpenAI set to woo Hollywood execs

OpenAI wants Hollywood creators and professionals to use its text-to-video generator Sora, as it schedules meetings with stakeholders in Los Angeles, reported Bloomberg. While still in a limited release, Sora clips often show flawed but hyper-realistic scenes in motion that were generated with text prompts.

Such tools could certainly speed up film production and launches, but audiences may not be so quick to jump on the bandwagon. Artists and creators have criticised companies like OpenAI and its backer Microsoft, claiming that they trained AI models on illegally harvested and copyrighted data. Hollywood actors and writers also went on strike for the protection of their likenesses from AI tools last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese government phasing out Intel and AMD microprocessors

China has issued guidelines in order to hurry along the removal of Intel and AMD microprocessors from government PCs and servers, along with Microsoft’s Windows and other foreign software. The guidelines were reportedly issued in December and Chinese officials have been working to implement them by replacing U.S. offerings with local ones.

The U.S. and China are locked in a tech cold war as both countries try to reduce their reliance on each other’s chips and computing hardware. They are looking to homegrown solutions or exploring the possibility of using the expertise of external countries, such as Malaysia. Both the U.S. and Chinese administrations have accused each other of carrying out acts of espionage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT