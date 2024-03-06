Today’s Cache | Facebook, Instagram logins restored after global outage; Google’s delisting of Indian apps explained; Lawmakers push for ByteDance’s TikTok divestment

March 06, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads logins restored

A widespread technical glitch disrupted access to Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger on Tuesday. Meta’s Head of Communications, Andy Stone, confirmed the issues on X (formerly Twitter), assuring swift resolution and apologizing for any inconvenience caused. Users experienced login problems and difficulties refreshing feeds on Facebook, Threads, and Instagram, while WhatsApp, also under Meta’s ownership, remained unaffected. Despite the disruption, a senior official from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency asserted no evidence of election-related or malicious cyberactivity linked to the outage. Coinciding with the March 7 deadline for Big Tech compliance with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Meta is implementing changes, such as enabling users to separate Facebook and Instagram accounts to prevent combined personal information for targeted ads.

Google’s delisting of Indian apps explained

On March 1, Google abruptly delisted nearly a dozen apps from its Android marketplace, following prolonged legal disputes with Indian companies adjudicated in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. Despite intervention by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, app restoration on Monday did not resolve the underlying issue. Central to the conflict are Google’s platform fees for in-app purchases of purely digital services, such as ebooks or OTT streaming subscriptions. Google contends that these fees support Google Play and foster Android’s development. Fees vary for different circumstances; using Google’s billing product for recurring subscriptions or earning less than $1 million annually incurs a 15% charge, while app purchases for larger firms carry a 30% fee. In India and South Korea, where regulatory scrutiny on these fees is intense, Google levies 11% or 26% if developers opt for an alternative payment method.

Lawmakers seek to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face US ban

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday mandating ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to divest the popular app within six months or face a U.S. ban. Led by Representatives Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the legislation aims to address national security concerns linked to Chinese ownership. The bill, set for an initial vote on Thursday, grants ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok. If not, app stores like Apple and Google would be prohibited from offering TikTok, and web hosting services for ByteDance-controlled apps would become illegal. The bill does not target individual users. TikTok, with over 170 million American users, contends it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government. A TikTok spokesperson criticized the bill, asserting it as a ban that could infringe on the First Amendment rights of millions and harm small businesses relying on the platform.

