Today’s Cache | Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted, WhatsApp bans 71.1 lakh Indian accounts, and Apple’s alert investigation lacks clarity

November 03, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Sam Bankman-Fried convicted

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of orchestrating one of the most colossal financial frauds in history. This shocking verdict firmly solidifies his fall from grace, as he defrauded customers of his now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange to the staggering tune of $8 billion. The 12-member jury at Manhattan federal court, after a month-long trial, convicted him on all seven counts, including two fraud charges and five conspiracy charges, painting a stark picture of greed. This verdict, arriving nearly a year after FTX’s bankruptcy, sent shockwaves throughout financial markets and obliterated his estimated $26 billion personal fortune.

The rapid deliberations by the jury—just over four hours—culminated in Bankman-Fried’s conviction, leaving him standing with clasped hands as the verdict was read. His sentencing, to be determined by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan at a later date, could result in decades behind bars.

Once hailed as a crypto visionary, Bankman-Fried now shares a place among notorious financial criminals like Bernie Madoff, Jordan Belfort, and Ivan Boesky. His defense lawyers, despite their objections and appeals, couldn’t avert this stark fall from grace.”

WhatsApp bans 71.1 lakh Indian accounts

In September, Meta-owned WhatsApp adhered to India’s IT rules by banning 71.1 lakh accounts, with 25.7 lakh proactively removed before user reports. The monthly report revealed that these actions were taken, identifying Indian accounts by the ‘+91’ country code.

The ‘user-safety report’ detailed user complaints, WhatsApp’s preventive measures, and actions taken. During this period, six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee were received and fully complied with.

In August, WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts, with 35 lakh proactively banned. User reports numbered 10,442 in September, resulting in action taken on 85 accounts, either banning or restoring previously banned accounts. WhatsApp diligently addresses safety concerns, ensuring compliance with Indian laws and its Terms of Service.

Apple’s alert investigation lacks clarity

Opposition leaders accused the government of snooping following Apple’s alerts about potential “state-sponsored attackers” targeting their digital devices.

In response, government officials and ruling party members issued misleading and vague statements. The government pledged to investigate the matter after Apple’s message reached leaders in the Congress and other opposition parties, as well as journalists and civil society members.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Apple’s information as “vague” despite the company’s detailed explanation of potential attacks. Apple’s mention of alerts in 150 countries was misleading, as it referred to alerts sent since 2021, not the recent Indian batch.

Apple clarified that it didn’t accuse any specific government, distancing itself from implicating the Indian government. There was also confusion about which officials received the alerts, with initial claims of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal receiving them later retracted.