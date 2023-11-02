November 02, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

EU widens Meta’s behavioural ad ban

The European Data Protection Board has expanded the ban on Meta’s “behavioural advertising” practices increasing the war waging between the tech giant and Europe’s stringent privacy policies. Behavioural advertising is used by Meta’s social platforms Facebook and Instagram to observe a user’s browsing habits, app usage and mouse clicks, and then collect data for targeted advertising.

The lawsuit first began in Norway with privacy officials imposing a daily fine of 1 million kroner or roughly $90,000 on Meta for procuring data without consent, since August 14. The company responded saying that it would give Europeans the option to give consent for data collection and later to offer an ad-free subscription service in Europe that will cost 9.99 euros or $10.59 per month for access to all its products.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘pyramid of deceit’

In the closing argument of the prosecution, assistant US attorney Nicolas Roos called out Sam Bankman-Fried’s “pyramid of deceit” on the face of mounting evidence that he had defrauded customers and investors of at least $10 billion. Bankman-Fried’s defense on the other hand stated that the prosecution had portrayed an honest businessman as a monster.

Over the four days of giving testimony in court, Bankman-Fried insisted that he wasn’t made ware of the risk around customer deposits weeks before his companies fell apart. Mark Cohen, the defense attorney said that none of the execs had testified of Bankman-Fried asking them to commit fraud and said the prosecution had judged his appearance and painted the wrong picture.

Can solar geoengineering fight global warming?

As global warming becomes a serious concern,scientists are studying methods of atmospheric geoengineering like solar radiation management (SRM), which involves injecting sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere. The idea was proposed first in 1992 by the US National Academy of Sciences after it was discovered that volcanoes which spewed huge amounts of sulphur dioxide, which is a coolant, ended up lowering the temperature.

While there are only a few small projects in practice at the moment, there have been ongoing debates in the US and Europe around how effective it maybe and its disadvantages. Some arguments surround if the methods used are too costly and energy-intensive, while other groups have warned that it has long-term side effects like adverse effects on the weather and agriculture.