Today’s Cache | EU questions Apple, Google on App Store risks; Google tests cookie limits; Pope calls for AI treaty

December 15, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

EU questions Apple, Google on App Store risks

On Thursday, the European Commission sought clarification from tech giants Apple and Google regarding their risk management practices for app purchases under the new Digital Services Act (DSA). The EU executive called on the companies to elaborate on their systematic risk identification measures for the App Store and Google Play.

Both firms face heightened legal scrutiny along with other major tech companies, compelled by the DSA to address illegal content and online security risks. A January 15 deadline has been set for their responses, marking a pivotal moment in the extensive regulatory measures introduced this year.

Google limits ad cookies

Google announced on Thursday its testing of a new Chrome browser feature, Tracking Protection, starting January 4 for 1% of global users, aiming to curtail third-party cookie usage in advertising. This move aligns with Google’s broader plan to eliminate third-party cookies entirely for users by the second half of 2024.

However, this timeline is contingent on addressing antitrust concerns raised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), investigating potential impacts on digital advertising competition. CMA worries that Google’s cookie changes could hinder competition. Additionally, the European Union’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, affirmed in June that investigations into Google’s “Privacy Sandbox” initiative, including tools to block third-party cookies, would persist.

Pope calls for AI treaty

Pope Francis issued a compelling call for an international treaty to ensure the ethical development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). In his annual message for the World Day of Peace, he stressed the critical importance of embedding human values like compassion, mercy, morality, and forgiveness in technology

The Pope’s plea carries personal resonance as an AI-generated image of him went viral earlier this year, underscoring the swift dissemination of realistic deepfake content online. Notably, this message coincides with the European Union’s recent provisional approval of the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, setting a benchmark for global AI regulation considerations.