Today’s Cache | E.U. lobby’s for AI regulations; Norway threatens daily fine on Meta; Infosys signs AI deal 

July 18, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

E.U. lobby’s for AI regulations

The European Union is lobbying Asian countries to follow its lead on artificial intelligence in adopting new rules for tech firms that include disclosure of copyright and AI-generated content.

While the bloc aims for its proposed AI Act to become a global benchmark, efforts to convince Asian governments of the need for stringent news rules is being met with a lukewarm reception. The proposed legislation in the E.U., which also envisages financial fines for rule violations, faces resistance from companies with 160 executives last month signing a letter warning it could jeopardise Europe’s competitiveness, investments and innovation.

Norway threatens daily fine on Meta

Norway’s data protection agency said it would ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the personal information of users for targeted advertising threatening a one million kroner ($1000,000) daily fine if it continues.

The Norwegian watchdog, Datatilsynet, said Meta uses information such as the location of users, the content they like and their posts for marketing purposes. The ban will begin on 4 August and last three months to give Meta time to take corrective measures.

Infosys signs AI deal

India’s Infosys signed a deal with an existing client to provide artificial intelligence and automation services that will span over five years with a target spend estimated at $2 billion.

While the company did not disclose the client’s name, it said that AI and automation-related development, modernisation and maintenance services are included in the agreement. Infosys’ move comes after rival Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft’s Azure Open AI.