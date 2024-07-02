EU accuses Facebook, Insta subscriptions of breaching rules

EU regulators accused Meta Platforms of breaching the bloc’s new digital competition rulebook by forcing Facebook and Instagram users to choose between seeing ads or paying to avoid them. The EU Commission said preliminary findings from their investigation suggested that Meta’s “pay or consent” advertising model was in breach of the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act. The Commission said the susbcriptions do not allow users to exercise their right to “freely consent” to allowing their personal data to be used by Meta. This information is collected from various services including Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Meta has a chance to respond to the commission, which will wrap up the investigation by March 2025. The company could face fines worth 10% of its annual global revenue, which could run into billions of euros.

California’s AI regulations face opposition

The U.S. state of California is considering legislation that would require artificial intelligence companies to test their systems and add safety measures so they can’t be potentially manipulated to wipe out the state’s electric grid or help build chemical weapons – scenarios that experts say could be possible in the future as technology evolves at warp speed. Proposal for the law also has provisions for the creation of a new state agency to oversee developers and provide best practices.

However, a growing coalition of tech companies argue the requirements would discourage companies from developing large AI systems or keeping their technology open-source. Companies argue the bill could make the AI ecosystem less safe, jeopardize open-source models relied on by startups and small businesses, rely on standards that do not exist, and introduce regulatory fragmentation.

Nvidia may face antitrust charges

Nvidia is set to be charged by the French antitrust regulator for allegedly anti-competitive practices. The French so-called statement of objections or charge sheet would follow dawn raids in the graphics cards sector in September last year, which sources said targeted Nvidia. The raids were the result of a broader inquiry into cloud computing.

The French watchdog in a report on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers and voiced concerns regarding the sector’s dependence on Nvidia’s CUDA chip programming software, the only system that is 100% compatible with the GPUs that have become essential for accelerated computing.