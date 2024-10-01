Epic sues Google and Samsung

Epic accused Google, Samsung of coordinating to block third-party competition in application distribution on Samsung devices. The issue stems from Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature, which only allows for apps from authorised sources, such as the Samsung Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, to be installed. The feature is turned on by default but can be changed in a phone’s settings. The tool prevents the installation of applications from unauthorised sources and blocks “malicious activity,” according to Samsung.

Epic, meanwhile, says the Auto Blocker “is virtually guaranteed to entrench Google’s dominance over Android app distribution.” The lawsuit comes after a jury, in December, found that Google’s Android app store had been protected by anti-competitive barriers that damaged smartphone consumers and software developers.

YouTube accused of fuelling mental health crisis

Alphabet-owned YouTube is being sued in the U.S. state of Arkansas for allegedly making the video-streaming platform addictive and fuelling a mental health crisis among the youth. The lawsuit alleges YouTube is addictive and has resulted in the state spending millions on expanded mental health and other services for young people.

The lawsuit is the latest in an ongoing push by state and federal lawmakers to highlight the impact that social media sites have on younger users. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in June called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms about their effects on young people’s lives, similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.

Tata iPhone component plant halts production

Tata electronics plant in southern India that makes Apple iPhone components suspended operations indefinitely after a fire broke out during the weekend. The incident left 10 people with minor injuries and halted production. The plant makes critical back panel and some other components for iPhones. Another building withing the same complex is due to start up iPhone assembly before the end of the year, but it’s not clear how it has been impacted.

Tata Electronics, part of the $165 billion Indian salt-to-software Tata Group, is one of the major suppliers for Apple in India, along with Taiwan’s Foxconn.

