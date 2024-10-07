Today’s Cache | Elon Musk rallies for Trump; Meta introduces AI video generator; Google tests verified check marks

Elon Musk rallies for Trump

X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared at a rally led by former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he urged voters to get registered and said that Trump “must win to preserve the Constitution” as well as democracy in America. He hailed Trump’s conduct in the aftermath of the assassination attempt he faced, and criticised the “other side,” saying that it would take away freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Musk has thrown the full weight of his support behind Trump, going so far as to post parody deepfake videos featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, and inviting the former president to speak with him on the social media platform he owns. The rally at Butler, Pennsylvania, was significant as it was the location where Trump was shot at in July. Those speaking at the rally made frequent references to this while rallying up support for Trump.

Meta introduces AI video generator

Meta introduced its Movie Gen generative AI-powered video generator that uses text prompts to create video clips of up to 16 seconds at a rate of 16 frames per second, or even edit videos with text prompt. Apart from this, Movie Gen is capable of text-to-video synthesis, video personalisation, video editing, video-to-audio generation, and text-to-audio generation. Though not yet available for the general public, Meta suggested that the tool could be used by those on Instagram or WhatsApp to create new kinds of video-based content. One notable feature in Movie Gen was the ability for it to take a person in a photo and show them carrying out activities in a hyper-realistic manner.

However, there are fears that advanced text-to-video generators could be used to create deepfakes, put at risk the privacy of children, and violate the rights of non-consenting subjects.

Google tests verified check marks

Google is testing to see whether it is feasible to add check marks in order to verify specific businesses on its search platform, according to a spokesperson from the company. Tech outlet The Verge reported that it saw blue check marks for the official site links for Microsoft, Meta and Apple. However, the experiment is a small one, and the update is not being deployed on a widespread basis.

Google already has automated systems in place to detect non-genuine websites and prevent impersonators from duping customers, but the new check mark method should make it easier to avoid these malicious actors on sight. The feature is mainly aimed at helping shoppers identify safe or official businesses.

