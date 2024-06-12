Today’s Cache | Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI; More states join Apple’s monopoly case; Apple Intelligence explained

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit in California state court accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup’s original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit. Attorneys for Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court. A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

More states join Apple’s monopoly case

Four more US states on Tuesday joined the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Apple Inc. alleging the iPhone maker is monopolising smartphone markets, the department said in a statement. The four states are Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington, the Justice Department said. The original lawsuit was filed in March, and 15 states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit at the time. The lawsuit alleges that Apple uses its market power to get more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants.

Apple Intelligence explained

Apple strongly emphasises on security with its products and services, and Apple Intelligence claims to follow the same path. Apple says, with its Intelligence, a huge chunk of computing will happen on-device. And if it’s a complex prompt, Apple silicon servers will do the analysis and return with answers. Apple calls this Private Cloud Compute. Apple says that independent experts can inspect the code that runs on Apple silicon servers to verify privacy.