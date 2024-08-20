Today’s Cache | Donald Trump’s hacked campaign; Claude’s maker Anthropic sued; Apple iPhone 16 leaks

Donald Trump’s hacked campaign

The U.S. FBI and other agencies said that a recent hack of former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid campaign was carried out by Iran. Cybersecurity experts and companies like Microsoft have already warned of influence operations linked to the country that are targeting American voters across the political spectrum. U.S. intelligence officials said that the aim of the operation was to cause discord and try to influence the election results. Apart from targeting Trump, there were also attempts to hack Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, confirmed the FBI.

Foreign operatives often capitalise on sensitive or highly divisive political issues, such as immigration, censorship, or LGBTQ rights, in order to get voters to carry out their bidding. While social media was one way to try and achieve these goals, hacks of email accounts belonging to high-level lawmakers and generative AI-enabled content creation are other such strategies. In the U.S., meanwhile, Trump himself circulated a morphed picture of singer Taylor Swift supporting his re-election bid, possibly created with Gen AI.

Claude’s maker Anthropic sued

The maker of the AI chatbot Claude has been sued by writers Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson, over allegations that the chatbot was trained on pirated versions of copyrighted books. Anthropic was created by former OpenAI employees, and its Claude AI chatbot is considered a rival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While ChatGPT has been hit with multiple copyright lawsuits over its alleged use of books and protected media, this is the first lawsuit to be brought by authors against Anthropic, which is backed by both Amazon and Google.

Anthropic presented itself as a company that prioritised safety and responsible conduct when developing generative AI products, but its ideals were called into question by the authors’ lawsuit. Anthropic is also dealing with a lawsuit brought by music publishers that alleged Claude generates copyrighted song lyrics.

Apple iPhone 16 leaks

The upcoming release of Apple’s new iPhone 16 line-up is significant, as it is taking place after the company announced its own package of Generative AI technologies and integrations - called ‘Apple Intelligence’ - during its summer WWDC event. While the software of the devices will need a hefty boost in order to handle the new features, some hardware changes are also expected. Based on leaks, Apple’s base variant iPhone 16 might get a revamped camera panel, while the iPhone 16 Pro model might get a larger screen than its predecessor, and a pressure-sensitive camera button.

Apart from this, Apple’s future iPhone SE could get an iPhone 14-like design, with 8 GB RAM; a stark increase from its 4 GB capacity in the 2022 model. This is reportedly to meet the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.