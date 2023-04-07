Today’s Cache | DeFi and crime warning; Tinder parent lashes out at Google; Microsoft reaches settlement over sanctions violations

April 07, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

DeFi and crime warning

Decentralised finance (DeFi) which allows users to invest, transfer, and borrow money through the cryptocurrency ecosystem and bypass the KYC requirements of traditional banks is used by sanctioned bodies and cyber criminals to launder illicit proceeds, warned the U.S. Treasury Department.

The regulator said that private companies offering DeFi services should comply with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations in order to prevent North Korean cyber criminals, hackers, scammers, and ransomware attackers from exploiting DeFi services to flee with their illegally obtained funds. The Treasury Department pointed to existing weaknesses in DeFi structures and AML/CFT screening processes that allowed these incidents to take place.

Tinder parent lashes out at Google

Tinder-parent Match Group and Indian startups want the competition authority to look into Google for allegedly not following antitrust directives previously laid down by the law, according to court filings. The complaint said that Google charged a high service fee for in-app payments, even for transactions processed by third-party payment processors. The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) joined Match in the legal proceedings.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year fined Google $113 million and said it must allow third-party payment billing. However, the court filings saw AFID pointing out that Google’s new service fee was still relatively high.

Microsoft reaches settlement over sanctions violation

The U.S. Treasury Department and Microsoft have reached a settlement after the software giant disclosed over 1,300 apparent sanctions violations that allegedly saw people or groups from sanctioned countries such as Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia making use of Microsoft’s services and products.

Microsoft will pay about $3 million to settle a potential liability for the same, and blamed a few employees for “screening failures and infractions.” Many of the sanctions violations involved Russians in the annexed Crimea and took place between 2012 and 2019.

