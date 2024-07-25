CrowdStrike says bug in quality control led to crash

CrowdStrike has said that a software bug in their quality control system led to the botched software update that ended up crashing systems worldwide last week, the U.S. firm said. Since the outage which impacted sectors across from aviation to banking, losses have continued to pile on even as the extent of the damage is still being studied. Microsoft has said that around 8.5 million Windows devices were affected as the CEO of CrowdStrike George Kurtz has been summoned by the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee to testify.

Insurance company Parametrix said that the total losses have come up to $5.4 billion among Fortune 500 companies excluding Microsoft. CrowdStrike has said that they had added a new check to its quality control process in an effort to prevent similar situation from happening again. While the cybersecurity company released a fix for all their affected systems, experts said that it would take some time to weed out the flawed out manually. The incident rang alarm bells among security experts around having contingency plans in case of a single point of failure in an IT system.

Google Maps AI routing feature launched

Google India is rolling out a new AI routing feature to help cars avoid narrow lanes in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Developers had to measure the width of a street minus the tree cover to vehicles parked by the sides and then multiplied this by the number of streets in the country. Once these numbers were estimated, Google built an AI routing model that will help cars navigate once they switch to four-wheeler mode. Google is continuing to take feedback on these details to improve the data in the AI routing model as they can differ in different cities.

Besides this, the company is also adding a flyover guidance feature that will warn users about flyovers ahead on their route. The feature is currently being rolled out in 40 cities across the country and is not available for iOS and CarPlay users. Another new feature has been launched where users can book metro tickets in Kochi and Chennai via Google Maps.

Reddit blocking all search engines except Google

Reddit is reportedly blocking all other search engines barring Google from showing their results. These search engines include DuckDuckGo, Mojeek and Qwant. Reddit finalised a deal with Google earlier this year where they gave access to the search giant to use their data to train Google’s AI models. Reddit’s results since then are featured prominently as a part of Google’s AI-generated search results.

Reddit signed the agreement with Google after AI firms started scraping data from their platform. Google Search has been showing more details from Reddit that now often outranks websites that these Reddit posts are linked to.

