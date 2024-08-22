Company that used AI to clone Biden’s voice fined

A voice service provider called Lingo Telecom that had been making deceptive calls by using AI tools to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice will be paying a $1 million fine. The Federal Communications Commission had initially wanted to levy a $2 million fine on the company that made robocalls to New Hampshire voters. The voice messages told people incorrectly that voting in the state’s presidential primary would mean that they wouldn’t have to cast ballots in the November general election. While the political consultant who planned the calls, Steve Kramer could be fined $6 million as well as state criminal charges. He later defended his actions saying the move wasn’t to mislead people but to illuminate upon the dangers of using AI in elections.

The judgment is important given the influence that AI technology has started to have on voters and democratic processes. The FCC also said that aside from accepting to pay the fine, the company also has to have strict caller ID authentication rules and requirements and to carefully verify the accuracy of the information given by customers and upstream providers. The bureau chief of the FCC, Loyaan Egal said that the spoofing of caller IDs and the AI voice cloning technology was a major threat in the hands of political parties and foreign threat actors.

Microsoft revamps reporting of businesses

Microsoft has changed how it will be reporting results for its businesses to make revenue generated from AI clearer to investors. The Satya Nadella-led company will now be moving its search and news advertising revenue under the Azure cloud computing segment while revenue from its AI tech services from the Nuance unit will come under its productivity business (Office suite) instead of the cloud division.

This will align the reporting structure with the way in which the businesses are managed. The company later reshared its revenue growth for its separate divisions for the fiscal year gone by and updated their forecast for the July-September quarter accordingly. While Microsoft does show its AI earnings separately unlike most other companies, Big Tech companies are under pressure to assure investors that the heavy investments made in AI will gradually pay off.

Neuralink calls second trial implant a success

Elon Musk’s Neuralink said its second implant trial which aims to help paralysed patients use a system just with their thoughts, has gone well. While the first patient, Noland Arbaugh faced some issues with the technology, the same were not observed in the second patient, whom the company named Alex.

The tiny wires of the implant which were retracted post-surgery for Arbaugh led to a sharp reduction in the electrodes that could measure brain signals. These threads have now stabilised for Arbaugh. A Reuters report later shared that Neuralink said this had been a recurring issue since the animal trials. The company has now said that they have taken some corrective steps to reduce these issues. The second patient was successfully able to play video games and learn how to design 3D objects.