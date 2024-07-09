Today’s Cache | ChatGPT struggles with coding problems; Pakistan government defends X ban; Microsoft opts for Apple devices in China  

ChatGPT struggles with coding problems

OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT’s ability to solve coding problems dropped by a wide margin if the problem set was outside its training data as language model was unable to even understand the meaning of basic problems, a study noted. The chatbot was good at solving coding problems before its training cutoff date of 2021 but struggled to solve problems after that year.

The AI chatbot’s success rates of 89% (easy), 71% (medium) and 40% (hard) for coding problems dipped after 2021 to 52% (easy). For hard problems, the rate fell to 0.66%. The research also highlighted that within the Leetcode dataset, ChatGPT was able to code better than humans in some cases but carried security concerns. ChatGPT was also good at fixing compiling errors in a code but not very good at correcting its own mistakes.

Pakistan government defends X ban

Pakistani authorities informed a high court that banning the social media platform X is not against the laws of the country. The authorities further stated that the platform has been used to upload hate speech against national institutions, prompting concerns about national security and dignity, and reports from sensitive agencies.

The country banned X in February; it was not until a month later that the government officially acknowledged the ban. After its banning, a user required a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the popular platform. However, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials continue to use X for posting statements despite blocking access to it by the government.

Microsoft opts for Apple devices in China

Microsoft intends to offer Apple’s iOS-based devices to its employees in China to access authentication apps due to the absence of Google’s Android services in the country. The move to switch to iOS-devices stems from the lack of availability of Google Play Store in China that limits its employees’ access to security apps such as Microsoft Authenticator and Identity Pass.

Microsoft has been under increased scrutiny after a series of security breaches, the latest being that of Russian hackers who spied and accessed emails of the company’s employees and customers earlier this year.