Today’s Cache | ChatGPT gets internet access; Meta unveils new AI products; iPhone 15 faces an unavailability issue 

September 28, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

ChatGPT gets internet access

OpenAI is finally giving ChatGPT, its popular AI chatbot, the ability to browse the internet to give users “current and authoritative information” and links to sources, effectively ending the knowledge cutoff that restricted the chatbot to information dated prior to September 2021. The chatbot’s Bing-powered browsing feature was taken down earlier this year due to paywall jumping concerns.

The new browsing upgrade will be rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users first while others will get it “soon”. Users will need to enable ‘Browse with Bing’ under GPT-4 to use the latest feature. Earlier this week OpenAI updated the chatbot enabling voice interactions with users as well as images in conversations.

Meta unveils new AI products

Meta rolled out new AI products for consumers, including smart glasses that can answer questions and stream directly on Facebook, as well as bots that create photo-realistic images and an updated virtual-reality headset. The new generation of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses incorporate an AI assistant and will be capable of live streaming broadcasts of what a user is seeing directly to Facebook and Instagram.

The company is also building a platform that developers and ordinary people alike may use to create custom AI bots of their own, which will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook and eventually appear as avatars in the metaverse, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company’s Meta Connect conference.

iPhone 15 faces an unavailability issue

Apple’s recently launched iPhone 15 series is facing unavailability issues offline, online as well as at Apple’s stores. The company is facing supply constraints, especially with the iPhone 15 Pr and Pro Max models, people familiar with the matter said.

While most of the iPhone 15 series models are not available either on the Apple Store, Amazon, or Flipkart, there is a waiting period of up to a couple of weeks for the base variants, and the Pro models are unavailable for up to four weeks.

