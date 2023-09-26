September 26, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

ChatGPT gets a major update

OpenAI announced major updates for ChatGPT that will bring voice and image-based chatting features to the AI chatbot. The voice feature will allow users to engage in dynamic conversations with ChatGPT, making it a conversational companion. Additionally, ChatGPT will now also support image interactions, enabling users to share and discuss visual content.

The features will be rolled out to Plus users over the next two weeks. Voice capability will be available on both iOS and Android, allowing users to opt in via their settings. Image support will be accessible across all platforms.

U.S. aims to create a nuclear fusion facility

The U.S. under the Biden administration hopes to create a commercial nuclear fusion facility within 10 years as part of the country’s transition to clean energy, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. A successful nuclear fusion was first achieved by researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California last December in a major breakthrough after decades of work.

Nuclear energy is an essential component of the Biden administration’s goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon invests $4 billion in AI startup

Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the artificial intelligence startup. The investment will be part of a broader collaboration between the two companies to develop so-called foundation models, also known as Large Language Models, which underpin the generative AI systems.

Anthropic was founded by former staffers from OpenAI. The company has released its own ChatGPT rival, dubbed Claude. The announcement from Amazon comes as the company is scrambling to catch up with rivals like Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, followed by another multibillion-dollar investment at the start of year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT