Today’s Cache | Call of Duty will not leave PlayStation; Twitter’s advertising revenue halved; AI can help revolutionise the smart classroom

July 17, 2023

Call of Duty will not leave PlayStation

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard will not take away the ‘Call of Duty’ video game from rival Sony’s customers. Microsoft announced that it and Sony had reached a deal in order to keep ‘Call of Duty’ available on Sony’s PlayStation. Earlier, Microsoft had also said it planned to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to the console maker Nintendo.

While Sony was initially against Microsoft’s deal, which was valued at around $69 billion, the tech giant has reportedly signed a “binding agreement” to ensure ‘Call of Duty’ will be available to both Xbox and PlayStation users. While U.S. and UK regulators were concerned that the deal would harm competition in the gaming sector, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella argued it would be good for gamers and that Microsoft would not restrict access to the games.

Twitter’s advertising revenue halved

Twitter has lost around half of its advertising revenue and is experiencing a heavy debt load and negative cash flow, in the words of its owner Elon Musk. A number of Twitter’s top advertisers were spooked by Musk’s takeover of the platform in 2022 and decided to hit pause on ad spending. Even after Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino stepped into her role and reportedly tried to mend broken bridges, changes to the platform such as tweet reading limits and the monetisation of free features alienated users.

The release of Threads, Meta’s text-based public conversation app, attracted over 100 million sign-ups in its starting days and has also impacted Twitter’s traffic, according to Cloudflare’s CEO.

AI can help revolutionise the smart classroom

While smart classrooms were touted as the future of learning, the introduction of generative AI tools could either make or break them. Though tools such as ChatGPT were not formulated with students’ educational needs in mind, the automation of a teacher’s more routine tasks could give them time to focus on nurturing their students. For this to happen, a new generation of AI models is required, designed to cater to teachers and students.

In particular, AI in the classroom could help students and teachers embrace blended learning and make it easier to transition between offline and online classes. AI could also be leveraged in classrooms to help students learn at their own pace and receive tailored feedback without being forced to follow a generic learning style.

