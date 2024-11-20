Today’s Cache | Bitcoin breaches $94,000; Microsoft pitches AI ‘agents’ at Ignite 2024; Delhi HC issues summons to OpenAI

Bitcoin breaches $94,000

Bitcoin has touched a record high of $94,000 after news that Donald Trump’s social media company could be buying crypto trading firm Bakkt. Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential campaign had already boosted hopes that the cryptocurrency regulatory environment would become favourable. Bitcoin has already more than doubled this year. The Trump Media and Technology Group which also operates Trump Social is reportedly very close to an all-stock acquisition of Bakkt which is also backed by NYSE-owned Intercontinental Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Dogecoin have been on a roll since November 5 as traders expect more positive news since a lull around the crypto market for a few months now. The global cryptocurrency market is valued at above $3 trillion currently based on analytics and data aggregator CoinGecko. Analysts say that traders are also leveraging the first day of options trading on the Nasdaq over BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF.

Microsoft pitches AI ‘agents’ at Ignite 2024

Microsoft has introduced new AI tools or AI agents which can perform tasks on the behalf of users, at their annual Ignite event. The company hailed the new age in AI saying in the future every company would be depending on simple prompt-and-response or fully autonomous AI agents. Users who have adopted the first use cases of AI chatbots and assistants like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot, have found their usage to be limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other tech companies like Salesforce have also criticised Microsoft’s shift towards AI agents after having released its own AI agentic service “Agentforce” for departments in sales, marketing and other tasks. Google and Anthropic are also working on and have released AI tools which can perform tasks autonomously or control computers for developers.

Delhi HC issues summons to OpenAI

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to OpenAI for a case filed by news agency Asian News International (ANI) over illegal use of its content to train its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This is the first time an Indian news organisation has filed a case of copyright infringement against the AI firm. Outside, there are several including The New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune for allegedly using copyrighted news articles to train their LLMs without prior permission.

In October, ANI had offered to grant a license to OpenAI for using their content but the AI company declined it. OpenAI has however entered licensing agreements with other publications including Conde Nast, Associated Press and Financial Times. OpenAI is facing 13 lawsuits in the U.S., two in Canada and one in Germany in total.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.