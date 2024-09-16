Today’s Cache | Billionaire’s spacewalk ends safely; Google’s ad auctions under scanner; Meta to use UK’s social media posts for AI

Billionaire’s spacewalk ends safely

After a five-day-long trip and the first private spacewalk that took place while the crew was orbiting nearly 740 km above Earth, tech entrepreneur and billionaire Jared Isaacman is back, along with SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, SpaceX’s Anna Menon and Scott “Kidd” Poteet. The billionaire and SpaceX had teamed up to test the spacesuits developed by the latter. The spacewalk lasted less than two hours, and a lot of time went towards depressurising the entire capsule and then restoring the cabin air.

The spacewalk had been fraught with risks, according to experts, who pointed out that the exercise was usually carried out by trained astronauts or other professionals. However, more of the ultra-rich are expressing an interest in space tourism, so such voyages could become common. Isaacman is the 264th person to perform a spacewalk, per AP.

Google’s ad auctions under scanner

The U.S. Justice Department and a coalition of states claim that Google has formed an illegal monopoly through the milliseconds-long ad auctions tech that it uses to display billions of ads on the internet. The antitrust trial taking place in Virginia will decide whether this is the case, with a break-up of the company or its ad suite of tools being one option in case the ruling is not in its favour. Other advertisers claim that their own ads are at a disadvantage when compared to Google’s own, during such auctions.

Meanwhile, Google has claimed that it invests huge sums of money - billions of dollars, to be more specific - in order to serve quality ads to users and maintain the security of their systems while doing so. The company is also fighting accusations that switching away from its ads services is a troublesome process that results in huge losses for third-parties.

Meta to use UK’s social media posts for AI

Meta said it will be training its AI models with public content that is shared by UK adults on Facebook and Instagram, after the EU’s Irish privacy regulator put a hold on the company’s plan to get similar data from social media posts. Meta said it had used the time interval to discuss the issue with regulators and address their feedback, so that its AI products could be introduced in the UK.

This means that from next week, Facebook and Instagram users in the UK who are 18 and above will be notified about how their data will be used for AI, and how to protest this usage, should they wish to do so.