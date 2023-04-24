Today’s Cache | Bard’s programming capabilities; Twitter’s blue-tick conundrum; and SpaceX rocket damages base in Texas

April 24, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Bard’s programming capabilities

In an attempt to further its generative AI presence, Google updated its Bard model giving it programming and software development capabilities.

With the update, Bard will now be capable of generating software code, debugging, and explaining code in more than 20 coding languages. Google released Bard to a small set of users who can use it to ask questions in place of traditional Google searches. The generative AI model was launched to compete against OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Twitter’s blue-tick conundrum

Days after Twitter culled the legacy blue checkmarks for non-paying users, the micro-blogging platform restored verification badges on several high-profile celebrity accounts with millions of followers.

While there is no official communication from Twitter on why it reinstated the blue ticks, the company is reportedly restoring the verified status for accounts with high follower counts. The move comes even as Mr. Musk had earlier announced he will personally be paying some accounts of high-profile personalities including those of Stephen King and Le Bron James.

SpaceX rocket damages base in Texas

SpaceX’s first test flight of Starship, its biggest and most powerful rocket to date, inflicted serious damage on its Texas launch site which is expected to take months to repair.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk had said before the test that just getting Starship in the air without destroying its launch pad would be “a win.” The 390-foot-tall (120-meter) rocket successfully lifted off, climbing for about four minutes until it tumbled and exploded. Photos of the launch site show the gigantic launch tower still standing while the rocket mount, which supports Starship before lift-off, is damaged but still intact. Beneath it, however, lies a huge crater, images posted on social media showed.

