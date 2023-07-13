Today’s Cache | Bard brings multilingual, coding support; Musk unveils AI startup; FTC continues opposing Microsoft-Activision deal 

July 13, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Bard brings multilingual, coding support

Google’s Bard service will now be available in over 40 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Urdu. The search giant has also expanded the chatbot service to all E.U. countries and Brazil.

Additionally, the conversational AI tool will also allow users to add images in prompts as part of their search. Google has also taken steps to add coding support, adding a new feature that will allow users to export Python code to Replit. The updates are being rolled out as part of the company’s “responsible use of AI” approach in their large language models. Google has moved cautiously as it adds new features to its LLM.

Musk unveils AI startup

Elon Musk is finally talking about, xAI, the artificial intelligence company he founded to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Formally launched on Wednesday, the startup centered in San Francisco Bay Area has hired top AI researchers who formerly worked at OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla.

The new company will be independent from Twitter’w new parent company, X Corp., but will work closely with it and Tesla. While being increasingly critical of OpenAI, Musk’s approch for the AI startup aims to make progress toward his mission of building an AI that wants to understand humanity and so will be less likely to destroy it.

FTC continues opposing Microsoft-Activision deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that Microsoft could go forward with its $69 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard.

The ruling in favour of Microsoft and the climbdown by Britain’s competition authority brought the tech giant closer to finalising its tie-up with Activision, Microsoft’s biggest deal ever. While the FTC says the merger will stifle competition, Microsoft agreed to license “Call of Duty” to rivals, contingent on the merger closing.