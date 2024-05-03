Today’s Cache | Apple’s revenue drops, net sales of iPhone and iPad plunge; Is DigiLocker mandatory for passport renewal?; LinkedIn introduces games to push engagement

May 03, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Apple’s revenue drops, net sales of iPhone and iPad plunge

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, which was down 4% year over year, as it noted a drop in the net sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables in the past one year. While it surpassed low expectations, Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback. Meanwhile, its revenue from iPhone sales was $45.7 billion. This was $51.3 billion a year earlier. However, Apple stock rose by almost 7% in extended trade, Reuters reported.

Apple is contending with falling iPhone demand in China as Huawei rises in popularity once more. It is also facing fierce competition from Samsung. The premium gadget maker has been looking to put together more of its handsets in India as it pivots away from China and also works to attract India’s ultra premium device buyers. Apple is facing legal action in the U.S., over antitrust concerns and suspicions surrounding its business relationship with Google.

Is DigiLocker mandatory for passport renewal?

Whether you are applying for your very first passport or getting your old passport renewed, you will need to set up an appointment at your assigned Passport Seva Kendra location with a hefty stack of papers and forms: your application, receipts, original identify and address proof documents/cards, any other supporting documents, and copies of all the above. While these physical documents and their hard copies should be enough to carry out the passport proceedings smoothly, some officers in various passport service centres are demanding that applicants present their ID and address documents via the Indian government’s DigiLocker app, in addition to carrying the original identity and address proof.

While some might find DigiLocker to be a convenient way to verify their documents, those who are not comfortable with technology or smartphones may struggle if they are asked without warning to download a new app and set up their documents on the spot.

LinkedIn introduces games to push engagement

LinkedIn has launched three games, which are available on its mobile app and desktop. The games: Pinpoint, Queens and Crossclimb, are listed under the LinkedIn News and My Network section. The games will be thinking-oriented games so users can hone their skills and test how well they can concentrate or even their mental flexibility.

Users can play each game once a day and can check their metrics, including high scores, daily streak and different leaderboards after their daily sessions. Pinpoint is a word association game where the user has to guess the category five different words can fit into. Crossclimb is a trivia game with clues for each word so that users can create a ladder of words where each subsequent word is just a letter away from the one before. The third game, Queens is essentially like sudoku but without any numbers.