Today’s Cache | Apple’s antitrust issues in India; Meta to face class action lawsuit; X app spikes in popularity in India

Published - November 25, 2024 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple’s antitrust issues in India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) turned down Apple’s request to put on hold an investigation report about its alleged breach of competition laws. Apple alleged that the CCI revealed trade secrets to rivals in a case from 2021 and the CCI ordered a recall of reports, per Retuers, to address the non-redacted sections. Though new reports were issued, Apple claimed that a complainant in the antitrust investigation could still have access to the old reports with sensitive info. The iPhone-maker asked “to withhold the revised” report, per a CCI order from earlier this month, reported Reuters.

According to a CCI investigation, Apple abused its dominance in the app store market for iOS, which negatively affected developers and other users. Apple denied these allegations and said that in the Indian market, the dominant player was in fact Google and its Android ecosystem.

Meta to face class action lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that Facebook-parent Meta can face a class action lawsuit over alleged privacy violations that took place as part of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The lawsuit is large and significant, as it is a multibillion-dollar class action investors’ lawsuit, even though Meta already paid a fine of $5.1 billion and arrived at a settlement of $725 million with users.

According to the investors, Meta did not fully disclose the risks about how Cambridge Analytica - which was linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign - could misuse their data. The data of millions of users was later used to target them for the U.S. election.

X app spikes in popularity in India

X owner Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform formerly known as Twitter was the top app for news in India, re-tweeting a post by another account. ‘DogeDesigner’ claimed that X was the number one news app on the ‘AppStore’ in India, and posted the news with a short video clip of the X logo placed against India’s flag. However, neither this account nor Musk shared any evidence of the trend or the number of downloads to substantiate the claim.

Musk has in the past claimed that X is the top destination for news and that it has defeated legacy media establishments that report on first hand sources who are posting directly to X. In recent days, news platforms such as The Guardian have announced their decision to stop posting on the social media platform due to their concerns about the platform’s ethics.

