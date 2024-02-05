Today’s Cache | Apple Vision Pro headset enters the arena; EU members edge closer to AI Act consensus; Personally Identifiable Information needs more security

February 05, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Apple Vision Pro headset enters the arena

Despite its formidable $3,500 price, Apple’s Vision Pro headset was launched amidst a wave of excitement as CEO Tim Cook hyped up the device, even though analysts pointed out that not too many sales might take place in the first year. However, when iPhones were released in 2007, it took several years for the sales numbers to pick up and for the device to reach its current iconic status as a premier smartphone with over 200 million units sold annually.

As early buyers try out the Apple Vision Pro and its ecosystem of features and services, Apple is trying to push its vision of augmented and mixed reality, which it called “spatial computing.” This refers to complex processes taking place between human bodies and virtual interfaces in which the former uses the latter to control or manipulate their surroundings. At the same time, safety experts are worried that headset users might chose to spend more time with the device than without it or perhaps decide that the world is best experienced when seen through an Apple screen. Social media has also witnessed videos of people wearing the headset while driving on roads or travelling within trains.

European Union members edge closer to AI Act consensus

The members of the European Union have endorsed an earlier political agreement related to the basic regulation of AI technology in both civilian and military sectors. EU industry chief Thierry Breton further confirmed that the AI act struck a balance between innovation and safety. The agreement came after France obtained stringent conditions related to the use of high risk AI systems in business. Various AI firms based in EU countries have also been lobbying their governments regarding the Act, in order to secure the most favourable outcome.

However, one group - the CCIA, whose members include Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta - felt that there could be challenges in the future due to a lack of legal clarity getting in the way of innovation. While both Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google’s Bard were largely developed in the U.S., EU countries as well as Britain have been outspoken about the need to serve as responsible AI hubs while also promoting tech innovation in their own jurisdictions.

Personally Identifiable Information (PII) needs more security

Data maintained by an organisation that could be used to identify you is known as personally identifiable information (PII), and includes details such as your Aadhaar number, PAN card details, voter identity, passport, date of birth, contact number, communication address, and biometric information. PII can be used on its own or with additional non-PII data such as one’s place of birth, religion, geographic indicators, employment information, educational qualifications, and medical records in order to target people with phishing attacks or sell their data on the dark web.

The Indian government has previously denied allegations of PII leaks through its portals. In order to protect their PII, people should avoid making transactions through unsecured sites. They should also vet all notifications coming from their bank accounts, and be on the alert for sudden drops in their credit score as this is a sign of their PII being used to open cash cards in their name.

