Today’s Cache | Apple to disclose AI plans later this year; Google working to fix Gemini AI; More digital news outlets sue OpenAI

February 29, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Apple to disclose AI plans later this year

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said on Wednesday that the iPhone maker will reveal more about their plans around generative AI later this year. Cook spoke during the company’s annual shareholder meeting saying Apple sees “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that we will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more.”

Apple has been slow to release tech around generative AI compared to other tech organisations like Microsoft and Google which have already infused generative AI into their services and products. Cook defended Apple during the call saying AI is already a big part of Apple products and more direct news updates were to come soon. A Bloomberg report had earlier disclosed that Apple plans to use AI to improve the ability to search through data stored on Apple devices. He also went on to say that the silicon powered Macs were the best computers for AI in the market currently. Apple shareholders also rejected a measure that asked the company to disclose more details about how it uses AI in its business and an ethical framework for the technology.

Google working to fix Gemini AI

Google is working to fix its Gemini AI model, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday while calling some of the responses generated by the tool as “biased” and “completely unacceptable.” Last week, the company had to halt the usage of the image generator after it starting posting false historical depictions generated by it. Pichai said that their teams were working “around the clock” to address these issues and they were already seeing a big improvement.

The company plans to relaunch Gemini AI within the next few weeks. The news was first reported by Semafor and later confirmed by a Google spokesperson. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, the AI race has been an intensely fought one between Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet owned Google. Earlier this month Google renamed its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans.

More digital news outlets sue OpenAI

Digital news outlets like The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet have filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit on Wednesday against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for unauthorised use of their journalism in artificial intelligence. The organisations have said that thousands of their stories were used by OpenAI to train AI chatbots to give responses to users by leveraging their journalism without credit, payment or permission.

OpenAI still hasn’t responded to the case yet. Digital news firms are seeing chatbots and their illegal use of data as a financial threat. News outlets like The Associated Press have already closed deals and given permission to use their material. The New York Times has also filed their own lawsuit against OpenAI in December last year after negotiations broke down. While these three news companies did not cite specific examples of OpenAI plagiarising their content, they said there are multiple instances of them that have turned up.

