Today’s Cache | Apple revenue grows as iPhone demand picks up; Intel to cut 15% jobs; U.S. launches Nvidia antitrust probe

Apple revenue grows as iPhone demand picks up

Apple on Thursday forecast steady growth after its third-quarter iPhone sales topped Wall Street targets, even as overall results in China disappointed. Apple said revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter would grow at a level similar to the 4.9% increase it posted in the April-June period. Its sales totaled $85.78 billion in the three months ended June 29, beating the average analyst estimate of $84.53 billion, according to LSEG data. Its revenue had declined in the first three months of the year.

Sales of iPhones fell 0.9% to $39.30 billion, a smaller decline than the 2.2% drop analysts expected, as demand picked up ahead of the launch of artificial-intelligence features. China, Apple’s third-largest market, remained a drag as sales there declined 6.5%. While that was an improvement from the 8.1% decline in the previous quarter, it was wider than expectations for a drop of 2.4%, according to Visible Alpha.

Intel to cut 15% jobs

Intel said on Thursday it would cut more than 15% of its workforce and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter as the chipmaker pursues a turnaround centered around its loss-making manufacturing business. It also forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates, grappling with a pullback in spending on traditional data center semiconductors and a focus on AI chips, where it lags rivals.

The layoffs will impact roughly 17,500 people. Intel, which employed 116,500 people as of June 29, excluding some subsidiaries, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024. The company also announced it would cut operating expenses and reduce capital expenditure by more than $10 billion in 2025, more than it initially planned.

U.S. launches Nvidia antitrust probe

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Nvidia after complaints from competitors that it may have abused its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence, The Information reported on Thursday. DOJ investigators are looking at whether Nvidia pressured cloud providers to buy multiple Nvidia products, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.

The investigation is also looking into whether Nvidia charges its customers a higher price for networking gear if the customer wants to buy AI chips from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, the report added. Nvidia commands roughly 80% of the AI chip market.

