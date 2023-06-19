Today’s Cache | Apple iPhone’s possible price hike; Twitter’s upcoming smart TV app; UK names AI task force lead

June 19, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Apple iPhone’s possible price hike

Apple customers may have to prepare for a price hike if they plan to buy devices from the iPhone 15 series that is expected later this year. According to a CNBC interview with Wall Street analyst Dan Ives, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max devices could be as much as $200 or ₹16,490 more expensive. The iPhone 14 Pro base model was launched in India at the price of ₹1,29,900, which made it more expensive than in the U.S.

Some expected iPhone models this year include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. However, the premium gadget maker is yet to formally announce the line-up of devices or any price changes.

Twitter’s upcoming smart TV app

Twitter users may get a dedicated video app for smart TVs, according to owner Elon Musk, who said such a development was “coming.” He was responding to a user who wanted to support Twitter’s video offerings but did not want to watch long form videos on the app. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who took up her role earlier this month, said that Twitter will concentrate on video content, according to Reuters.

Twitter Blue subscribers have the privilege to post videos up to two hours long and up to 8GB file size in 1080p. However, the release of this feature initially saw a number of accounts uploading pirated movies for Twitter users to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK names AI task force lead

Tech entrepreneur Ian Hogarth has been chosen by the British government to lead the country’s new task force that will study the safety risks and implications of artificial intelligence technology. Hogarth praised the government’s vision for AI technology but said that the area had been under-resourced.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged tech leaders to make the UK the top destination for investments in AI technology. The administration is also planning to host the first global summit on AI safety. The government announced funding support of $128.17 million for the AI task force.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT