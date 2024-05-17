Today’s Cache | Apple iOS 18 update to bring eye tracking; OpenAI to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT; India’s PC market grows

Apple iOS 18 update to bring eye tracking

Apple will launch accessibility features like eye tracking, music haptics and vocal shortcuts later this year. The AI- powered updates are expected to be part of the iPhone-makers updates for iOS 18 and aim to improve accessibility on the company’s devices. Eye tracking for iPad and iPhones, designed for users with physical disabilities, will make use of the front-facing camera to navigate elements on an app along with functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures.

Apple says the features will make use of on-device machine learning, data for which will be stored on the device, and will not be shared with the company. Music haptics is designed for users who have hearing impairments. The feature will use the iPhone’s taptic engine to play taps, textures and refined vibrations to the audio of the music. Apple announced music haptics will be available as an API for developers to make music more accessible in their apps.

OpenAI to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT

Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform’s content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday. The deal underscores Reddit’s attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models. OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet’s Google that was worth about $60 million per year. “We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features,” said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO.

India’s PC market grows

India’s personal computer (PC) market grows by 2.6% year-on-year (yoy) and shipped 3.07 million units in Q1 2024, found IDC. The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% yoy and 2.7% yoy, respectively, and notebooks declined by 1.7% yoy. Premium notebooks grew by 21% yoy. Consumer segment grew by 4.4% yoy due to low volumes. The commercial segment grew by 1.3% yoy on the back of 56.9% yoy growth.

HP led the market with a share of 30.1% in Q1 2024 as it topped the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 32.4% and 26.9% respectively. Dell came second with a share of 17.5%. Acer was third with a share of 15.4%. It did well in the commercial segment in both desktop and notebook categories, growing by 19.9% yoy and 32.0% yoy, respectively. Lenovo stood fourth with a share of 15.1%. Asus got fifth position with a 5.9% share.

